How India have fared after 600 Tests: Key stats
What's the story
India recently celebrated a major milestone by playing their 600th Test match. The historic game, played against Sri Lanka in Galle, saw the visitors win by a whopping margin of 165 runs. They successfully defended 371 after bowling SL out for 206. The win was made possible by stellar performances from centurion Devdutt Padikkal and spinner Manav Suthar, who took a historic 10-wicket haul.
Transformation
Evolution of Indian cricket in Tests
The journey from India's first Test in 1932 to the 600th has been both long and historic.
From CK Nayudu, India's first captain, to the latest recruit, Shubman Gill, the side has seen it all.
On June 25, 1932, India became the sixth Test-playing nation. They took on England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
England won that match by 158 runs.
Numbers
India's numbers in Tests
According to Cricinfo, India have won 187 and lost 188 of their 600 Test matches so far. This includes 224 drawn games.
India have played 100-plus Tests against Australia (112), England (141), and the West Indies (102). They have beaten Australia (33) and England (37) in over 30 Tests each.
Featuring in 299 home Tests, India have won 123 and lost 60.
They have also played 299 Tests away from home (won 64 and lost 126). The tally includes two neutral Tests.
Do you know?
One of only two tied Tests
India were part of one of only two tied Tests in history. Their 1986 Chennai Test against Australia was tied after they were chasing 347. The other draw Test was between Australia and the West Indies in 1960.
Others
Other notable numbers
According to Cricinfo, India won only 10 of their first 100 Tests. They didn't win away from home in this period.
Virat Kohli (68) and MS Dhoni (60) are the only players to have led India in 60-plus Tests. The former is India's most successful captain with 40 wins and 17 defeats.
While Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-scorer in Tests (15,921), Anil Kumble leads the wicket tally (619).