How India have fared after 600 Tests: Key stats

The journey from India's first Test in 1932 to the 600th has been both long and historic.

From CK Nayudu, India's first captain, to the latest recruit, Shubman Gill, the side has seen it all.

On June 25, 1932, India became the sixth Test-playing nation. They took on England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

England won that match by 158 runs.