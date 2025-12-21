Year-ender: How India's ODI side fared in 2025

Despite the captaincy conundrum, India fared well in ODI cricket in 2025. India started the year with a 3-0 series win over England at home, before clinching the ICC Champions Trophy unbeaten. However, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as India's ODI skipper after the latter retired from Test cricket. Gill and KL Rahul then led India in the following series.

Record Terrific ODI record in 2025 In 2025, India won 11 of their 14 ODIs, losing just three. They were unbeaten in their first eight games. The Men in Blue lost the ODI series in Australia 1-2 under Gill thereafter. Rahul stepped up in Gill's absence in the ODI series against South Africa at home. While the latter was out with a neck injury, India won 2-1 under Rahul.

Champions Trophy India win Champions Trophy In March, India became the first side to win the Champions Trophy thrice. The Rohit Sharma-led Team India tamed New Zealand in a one-sided 2025 final in Dubai. The Men in Blue chased down 252 to lift the cup. They had reached their third successive final in the tournament. With this, India claimed their seventh ICC title, the second-most for a side.

Numbers Notable numbers from India's win India lost the toss in their five matches and yet returned unbeaten. As per ESPNcricinfo, India are the first side to win a men's ODI tournament after failing to win the toss in any match (minimum five games). Rohit became only the fourth captain to be adjudged the Player of the Match in men's ICC tournament finals. He slammed a match-winning 76 (83).

Australia Comeback of Rohit, Kohli in Australia India traveled to Australia for a three-match ODI series in October. There were questions over the spots of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who hadn't played in a while. They announced their Test retirements in May. Although India lost 1-2 to Australia, Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Series. Kohli, who recorded two back-to-back ducks, scored a half-century in the final ODI.