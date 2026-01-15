What is Team India's ODI record in Indore? Details here
What's the story
Team India will face New Zealand in the third and final ODI of their 2025 series on Sunday, January 18. After having won the 1st ODI in Vadodara, India suffered a 7-wicket defeat to the Kiwis in the 2nd ODI held in Rajkot. And now, the two teams will vie for the trophy in this series decider on Sunday. Here are further details.
Indore
India own a 100% win record in Indore (ODIs)
As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian cricket team boasts a 100% win record at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India have played 7 ODIs here, winning all 7. One of these 7 meetings have been against New Zealand in 2023. India won that contest by 90 runs. Besides beating NZ, India have defeated England and Australia (twice each) alongside West Indies and South Africa (once).
Records
Key Indian team and player records at this venue
India's 418/5 versus West Indies in 2011 is the highest team total here. In two matches, Indian skipper Shubman Gill owns 216 runs at 108. He has successive tons here. In 5 matches, Rohit Sharma has hit 205 runs at 41 (100s: 1, 50s: 1). Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja owns six scalps here at 12.66 from two matches.
Information
What is India and NZ's H2H record in ODIs?
In 122 ODI meetings between the two sides, India have won 63 besides losing 51. One match has been tied with 7 games not having a result. In 42 home ODIs, India own a 32-9 win-loss record over NZ (NR: 1).