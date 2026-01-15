Team India will face New Zealand in the third and final ODI (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

What is Team India's ODI record in Indore? Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 01:45 pm Jan 15, 202601:45 pm

What's the story

Team India will face New Zealand in the third and final ODI of their 2025 series on Sunday, January 18. After having won the 1st ODI in Vadodara, India suffered a 7-wicket defeat to the Kiwis in the 2nd ODI held in Rajkot. And now, the two teams will vie for the trophy in this series decider on Sunday. Here are further details.