'We'll try different combinations': Shubman Gill on India's ODI side
What's the story
After India's six-wicket victory over England in the first ODI at Edgbaston, captain Shubman Gill praised his team's middle order for handling pressure. Chasing a target of 259 runs, India were reduced to 160/4 before Washington Sundar and Axar Patel's unbeaten partnership helped the visitors clinch a comfortable win. While India took a 1-0 lead, Gill asserted that India will continue to try different combinations, considering the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Captain's remarks
'We will continue to test different combinations'
Gill expressed his confidence as a captain, saying, "We were put under pressure, but how we bounced back was important. When you see your middle and lower middle-order score runs and finish the job, it gives confidence as a captain."
He also said that India will continue to test different combinations while preparing for next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa.
Information
Three all-rounders in Indian XI
The series opener at Edgbaston saw India playing three all-rounders - Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav didn't feature in the XI to make way for an extra batter at No. 8.
Confidence boost
Gill backs his batting unit
Gill backed his batting unit to chase even bigger targets, saying their experience gives them confidence.
He said, "We have a youngish bowling attack. Our batting is more experienced than our bowling. So, even if we had a target of 300-320, we back ourselves to chase that."
The captain also praised his team's performance in the middle phase of bowling after they got away at the end of the power play.