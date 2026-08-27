WTC 2025-27: What lies ahead for India after SL series? 

India started its 2025-27 WTC campaign in the UK, where they drew a five-match Test series against England 2-2. They then thrashed the West Indies 2-0 at home.

Before the SL tour, India's last Test series, a two-match home affair against South Africa in November, ended in a whitewash defeat (0-2).

This loss impacted India's chances of reaching the WTC final.

After a win and a draw against SL, the fifth-placed Team India has a points percentage (PCT) of 51.51.