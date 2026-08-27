WTC 2025-27: What lies ahead for India after SL series?
What's the story
Sri Lanka earned a remarkable draw against India in the 2nd Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The hosts were bowled out for 290 in response to 503/9d. But Sonal Dinusha's brilliance bailed them out despite the follow-on. After the match, India remained fifth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Have a look at their journey ahead of the 2027 final.
Match record
India's journey in 2025-27 WTC cycle
India started its 2025-27 WTC campaign in the UK, where they drew a five-match Test series against England 2-2. They then thrashed the West Indies 2-0 at home.
Before the SL tour, India's last Test series, a two-match home affair against South Africa in November, ended in a whitewash defeat (0-2).
This loss impacted India's chances of reaching the WTC final.
After a win and a draw against SL, the fifth-placed Team India has a points percentage (PCT) of 51.51.
Team rankings
A look at WTC standings
While India's PCT has dropped, they have five wins from 11 Tests in the current cycle. India have lost four and drawn two Tests with 68 points so far.
Australia lead the table with a PCT of 80, followed by South Africa (75.00) and New Zealand (72.22).
Bangladesh (55.56) are ahead of India, with Sri Lanka (33.33), England (29.76), West Indies (20.83), and Pakistan (19.05) next.
Future fixtures
India's remaining matches in WTC 2025-27 cycle
India's remaining matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle include a multi-format tour to New Zealand, including two Tests.
The Gill-led side will be tested in their first Test series in New Zealand since the 2019/20 season.
Another big challenge will be a five-match home series against Australia in early 2027, which could be decisive for their top-two finish.
Despite reaching the first two finals, India are yet to win a WTC title.
System
WTC format explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned.
There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie.
A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.