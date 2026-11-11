World Test Championship: Can India still make the 2027 final?
What's the story
India's route to the 2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final recently became tricky after South Africa's series victory over Australia. The Proteas won the third Test by 176 runs in Cape Town, clinching the series 2-1 and altering the WTC standings. This ended Australia's reign at the top, with New Zealand dethroning them. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's team now has little margin for error in their remaining seven Tests.
Standings update
A look at updated WTC standings
South Africa's win over Australia has reshuffled the WTC standings. Temba Bavuma's side has moved to second place with a points percentage (PCT) of 71.42.
Australia, earlier the top-ranked side, have dropped to third after their PCT fell from 75 to 69.23. New Zealand now lead with a PCT of 72.22 from six Tests.
India are fourth on the table with a PCT of 51.52 after playing 11 matches so far in this cycle.
Test schedule
India have little margin for error
India have won only five of their 11 matches in the ongoing WTC cycle. Their tally also includes four defeats and two draws.
They have two away Tests against New Zealand and a five-match home series against Australia left to play.
According to Cricinfo, if India win all of their remaining games, they will still finish with a PCT of 70.37. This is considering India don't drop over-rate points.
Final push
What does the road ahead look like?
India's equation is simple: they have to keep winning and hope other results go their way.
A clean sweep in Australia would not be enough if India lose both Tests in New Zealand.
The New Zealand series would be pivotal for India's WTC final chances. Even one defeat despite six wins would bring India's PCT to 64.81. The PCT will be 66.67 with a draw and six wins.
Information
Two-time runners-up
India were the runners-up in the first two WTC finals, losing to New Zealand in 2021 and Australia in 2023. They couldn't reach the 2025 final, with South Africa lifting the mace.
System
WTC points system explained
The WTC began in 2019, and its standings are determined by the percentage of points earned.
There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie.
A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.