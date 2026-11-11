World Test Championship: Can India still make the 2027 final?

South Africa's win over Australia has reshuffled the WTC standings. Temba Bavuma's side has moved to second place with a points percentage (PCT) of 71.42.

Australia, earlier the top-ranked side, have dropped to third after their PCT fell from 75 to 69.23. New Zealand now lead with a PCT of 72.22 from six Tests.

India are fourth on the table with a PCT of 51.52 after playing 11 matches so far in this cycle.