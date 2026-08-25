ICC ODI World Cup 2027: What can be India's XI?
What's the story
With the ICC ODI World Cup more than a year away, India's core seems to be in shape. The two-time champions will enter the 50-over tournament in Africa with a blend of proven stars from the previous edition and emerging players. However, several positions could remain up for grabs depending on form, fitness, and performances. Here's how the Shubman Gill-led XI could turn out.
Openers
Gill to open with Rohit Sharma
Gill and Rohit Sharma, India's opening combination from the 2023 event, is likely to be untouched in 2027.
Although the opening slot could see a fascinating battle between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit, the latter's experience will be handy on South Africa's difficult tracks.
Despite touching 40, Rohit has consistently proven his mettle. His recent ton at Lord's was a testament to this.
Middle order
How the middle order looks
There are no qualms over Virat Kohli's No. 3 spot in India's ODI XI.
The highest run-scorer of the 2023 WC, Kohli firmly holds India's top order in the format.
Shreyas Iyer was earlier India's designated No. 4 batter, but Ishan Kishan sealed this spot with his latest stint.
If this happens, Shreyas will bat No. 5, followed by wicket-keeper KL Rahul.
All-rounders
What about all-rounders?
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness could be one of India's biggest selection factors.
A genuine pace-bowling all-rounder allows India to field an additional bowler while strengthening their finishing.
In Hardik's absence, Nitish Kumar Reddy could fill in.
Alongside him, Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel could provide another all-round option (spin), depending on conditions.
Washington Sundar is another contender, considering his off-spin.
Bowling
Bumrah leads bowling attack
Jasprit Bumrah remains the leader of India's pace attack, with Mohammed Siraj complementing him.
Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna could be competing for the third pacer's spot. One of Hardik or Nitish would be the fourth seamer.
While Kuldeep Yadav is expected to lead the spin attack, he could miss out for an extra batter down the order.
Information
India's likely XI for WC 2027
India's likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.