ICC ODI World Cup 2027: What can be India's XI?

Gill and Rohit Sharma, India's opening combination from the 2023 event, is likely to be untouched in 2027.

Although the opening slot could see a fascinating battle between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit, the latter's experience will be handy on South Africa's difficult tracks.

Despite touching 40, Rohit has consistently proven his mettle. His recent ton at Lord's was a testament to this.