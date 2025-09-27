What is India's record versus Pakistan in multination tournament finals? 

For the first time, India and Pakistan will clash in an Asia Cup final. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at Dubai International Stadium on September 28. India, who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, were the first team to reach the final. Meanwhile, Pakistan secured their spot by defeating Bangladesh on Thursday. Here we decode India's record versus Pakistan in the finals of multination tournaments, involving five-plus teams.

Historical matches India & Pakistan have played five tournament finals As per ESPNcricinfo, India and Pakistan have faced each other five times in multination tournament finals. The first was the 1985 World Championship of Cricket (ODIs), where India triumphed by eight wickets in Melbourne. In the second encounter, Pakistan emerged victorious in a nail-biting finish during the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final in Sharjah. Javed Miandad's last-ball six off Chetan Sharma remains one of ODI cricket's most iconic moments.

Information Pakistan prevailed in 1994 Austral-Asia Cup final The 1994 Austral-Asia Cup saw Pakistan beat India by 39 runs in the final in Sharjah. Fifties from Aamer Sohail and Basit Ali helped Pakistan post 250/6 while batting first. Having faltered in the run chase, India were all out for 211.

T20 triumph T20 World Cup final, Johannesburg, 2007: India lose to Pakistan The first-ever T20 World Cup final in 2007 was a nail-biter in Johannesburg. India set a target of 158 runs, and Pakistan were reduced to 104/7 at one point. However, Misbah-ul-Haq's late heroics brought the match down to the wire with 13 runs needed off the final over. Joginder Sharma was handed the ball by MS Dhoni. Despite conceding a six, Misbah's scoop was caught by Sreesanth at short fine-leg as India won by five runs.