Roshibina Devi bags third Asian Games medal: What it means

Roshibina's Asian Games 2026 campaign was seamless before the final.

She started her campaign by defeating Bangladesh's Shika Khatun in the pre-quarterfinals.

The Indian then beat Macao's Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the quarterfinals before defeating Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas in the semifinals.

While Roshibina lost the final bout to Zhang Xiaoyu, she became the first Indian wushu athlete to win medals at three consecutive Asian Games.