Roshibina Devi bags third Asian Games medal: What it means
What's the story
Indian wushu athlete Roshibina Devi bagged a silver medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Competing in the women's 60kg Sanda final, she lost to China's Zhang Xiaoyu. Despite the defeat, this marked Roshibina's second consecutive Asian Games silver and her third medal overall at this prestigious event. She had previously won bronze in Jakarta (2018) and silver in Hangzhou (2023).
Pathway
Historic run to final for Roshibina
Roshibina's Asian Games 2026 campaign was seamless before the final.
She started her campaign by defeating Bangladesh's Shika Khatun in the pre-quarterfinals.
The Indian then beat Macao's Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the quarterfinals before defeating Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas in the semifinals.
While Roshibina lost the final bout to Zhang Xiaoyu, she became the first Indian wushu athlete to win medals at three consecutive Asian Games.
Controversy
Controversy surrounding selection for Asian Games
Roshibina's selection for the Asian Games 2026 was marred by a controversy after she replaced teammate Divyanshi Choudhary.
Divyanshi alleged harassment and bullying by Roshibina at the Wushu camp in Patiala, even claiming that Roshibina had tried to injure her shoulder during training.
However, the Wushu Association of India rejected these allegations and maintained that the decision to replace Divyanshi was based on medical grounds.
Profile
Who is Roshibina Devi?
Naorem Roshibina Devi, the elite Indian wushu athlete, competes in the sanda category. Hailing from Manipur, the 25-year-old is one of India's top martial artists.
Apart from her three Asian Games medals, Roshibina also won gold at the 2019 Kathmandu-Pokhara South Asian Games. In 2016, she won bronze at the World Junior Championships.
In recognition of her excellence, she received India's prestigious Arjuna Award.