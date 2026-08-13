A look at India's top five wins in Test history
What's the story
India have recorded several memorable wins in the ultimate format over the years. From beating the invincible Australia in 2001 to capturing the Gabba fortress in 2021, the Indians have seen it all. It is worth noting that India are one of only three sides to have won a Test after receiving a follow-on. Here are five of India's most famous Test victories.
#5
India's first-ever Test win in England, The Oval, 1971
In 1971, India claimed their first-ever Test win in England. This also marked their maiden series win on English soil.
The Ajit Wadekar-led Team India chased down 173 on Day 5 to win by four wickets. India won despite England taking a 71-run first-innings lead.
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's six-fer in the second innings stood out, helping India bowl England out for 101.
#4
India's highest successful chase, Port of Spain, 1976
Beating the West Indies of the 1970s and 80s, studded with tall and fearsome pacers, was no mean feat.
In 1976, India not only beat the Windies in their backyard, but they also achieved the unthinkable.
Chasing a daunting 403-run target in Port of Spain, Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath responded with centuries.
Also riding on Mohinder Amarnath's 85, India recorded their highest successful chase in Test history.
#3
The Wall stands tall, Adelaide, 2003
India's fourth Test win in Australia came after 22 years, in 2003, in Adelaide. And it was a testament to Rahul Dravid's grit.
Australia compiled 556 on the back of Ricky Ponting's double-century.
India were down to 85/4, but Dravid (233) and VVS Laxman (148) added a triple-century stand, taking them to 523.
Australia perished for 196 thereafter, with Ajit Agarkar taking six wickets. Dravid's 72* helped India chase 230.
#2
India's greatest Test win Down Under, Brisbane, 2021
An inexperienced Indian side caused waves Down Under by winning their first-ever Test at The Gabba in 2021.
The win sealed the series for India (2-1) after they were skittled out for 36 in the opener in Adelaide.
Team India, ravaged by injuries, recorded its highest-ever run-chase (328) in Brisbane. A series-defining 89* from Rishabh Pant scripted India's greatest Test win in Australia.
#1
Greatest comeback in a Test, Kolkata, 2001
In 2001, under a young and fearless captain, India produced arguably the greatest comeback in Test history.
The Sourav Ganguly-led side defeated Australia after they enforced the follow-on with a 274-run first-innings lead.
Laxman (281) and Dravid (180) then played marathon knocks, adding 376 runs. They helped India declare on 657/7.
Harbhajan Singh, who took a hat-trick, finished with 13 wickets, as India bowled Australia out for 212. This ended Australia's record 16-Test winning streak.