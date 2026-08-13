A look at India's top five wins in Test history

In 1971, India claimed their first-ever Test win in England. This also marked their maiden series win on English soil.

The Ajit Wadekar-led Team India chased down 173 on Day 5 to win by four wickets. India won despite England taking a 71-run first-innings lead.

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's six-fer in the second innings stood out, helping India bowl England out for 101.