Listing India's top sporting triumphs in 2025

India's sporting prowess was on full display in 2025, with the nation participating in a number of international events and achieving historic milestones across various sports. From cricket to khokho, Indian athletes brought home medals and titles from all corners of the globe. The year was particularly special for women's cricket as India lifted their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup trophy. On this note, we list down India's top sporting triumphs in the year 2025.

Cricket Third Champions Trophy title The Indian men's cricket team clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand in the final. Under Rohit Sharma's stellar leadership, the Men in Blue secured their third Champions Trophy title without losing a single match throughout the tournament. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Varun Chakravarthy also played vital roles in powering India to glory.

Khokho Triumphs in Kho-Kho World Cups The Indian men's team emerged victorious at the inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup. The home team triumphed over Nepal in the final, stamping their supremacy in the traditional Indian sport. The Indian women's team also claimed the Kho-Kho World Cup title, thrashing Nepal in the summit clash at the debut tournament. These triumphs significantly boosted the popularity of the sport in the country.

Archery History at World Archery Championships In September, the Indian men's compound archery team won its first-ever gold medal at the World Archery Championships. The tournament, which was hosted by South Korea, saw India defeat France 235-233 in a thrilling final. The same tournament saw Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav win silver in the mixed team event. They had lost to the Netherlands in the final.

Hockey Victory at Men's Hockey Asia Cup The month of September also saw Team India win its fourth title at the Men's Hockey Asia Cup. The Men in Blue defeated defending champions South Korea 4-1 in the final match. Dilpreet Singh recorded a brace in the final to as India just did not win the continental title but also qualified for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

Cricket India win T20 Asia Cup The Indian men's cricket team claimed its second T20 Asia Cup title after beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final in Dubai in September. Suryakumar Yadav's men remained invincible in the competition, having won all seven games. They defeated Pakistan thrice at the event. While Abhishek Sharma scored the most runs in the competition and bagged the Player of the Tournament award, Kuldeep Yadav finished as the highest-wicket taker.