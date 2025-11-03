Dissecting the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in stats

Team India has won its first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium. Shafali Verma was named the Player of the Match for her stellar performance in the final, while Deepti Sharma bagged the Player-of-the-Tournament award for her all-round performance throughout the competition. On this note, we decode the key numbers from the tourney.

Accolades Wolvaardt finished as highest run-scorer Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa was the highest run-scorer in the tournament, amassing 571 runs at an average of 71.37. No other player has even managed 510 runs in a Women's WC edition, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, she scored a hundred each in the semi-final and the final. The only other player with over 350 runs in the recent event was Indian batting ace Smriti Mandhana. She finished with 434 runs at 54.25.

Tons These players clocked multiple tons Wolvaardt, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, and Alyssa Healy were the only batters with multiple hundreds at the event (2 each). Gardner is the only non-opener on this list. Meanwhile, the highest individual score in the tourney also belongs to Wolvaardt, who scored a whopping 169 against England in the semi-final. Healy is the only other batter with a 130-plus individual score in the event (142 vs India). Wolvaardt also smashed the most 50-plus scores (5).

Feats Here are the other batting records India's Richa Ghosh also made her mark by hitting the most sixes (12) at the event. While Nadine de Klerk of South Africa hit 10 maximums, no other player managed more than nine. Richa (133.52) and De Klerk (131.65) also occupy the top two spots in the list of the highest strike rates (Minimum: 50 runs). Australia's Gardner boasted the best batting average (82.00).

Records Deepti claimed the most wickets Deepti Sharma was India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament with an impressive tally of 22 wickets at 20.41. No other bowler even managed 18 scalps as Australia's Annabel Sutherland is second on the list with 17 scalps at 15.82. Among bowlers with at least six wickets, Sophie Ecclestone of England had the best bowling average (14.25). NZ's Lea Tahuhu (15.70) and Australia's Annabel Sutherland (15.82) are the other bowlers with sub-16 averages.

Best figures Alana King clocked the best figures Australia's Alana King clocked the best figures in Women's WC history - 7/18 versus South Africa. The other bowlers with five-wicket hauls in the tourney were - SA's Marizanne Kapp (5/20 vs England in semi-final), Deepti (5/39 vs SA in final), and Sutherland (5/40 vs India). Among bowlers with at least six wickets, King's economy was the best (4.04). Ecclestone trails her with an economy of 4.06.

Fielding Fielding and keeping records NZ's Suzie Bates, Wolvaardt, and Mandhana are tied in terms of the most catches taken in the tourney ( 8 each). Bates boasts the record for the most grabs as a fielder in a game - 4 versus Australia. Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz inflicted the most dismissals as a keeper (8). Healy, Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana, and South Africa's Sinalo Jafta share the second spot with six dismissals each.

Partnerships Pairs with 200-plus partnership records The competition witnessed a couple of double-century partnerships - both by opening pairs. India's Mandhana and Pratika Rawal put on a whopping 212 runs for the first wicket against New Zealand. Australia's Phoebe Litchfield and Healy added a stunning 202*-run stand against Bangladesh as the Women in Yellow prevailed by 10 wickets while chasing 199. SA (versus Sri Lanka) and England (versus SA) are the other teams with 10-wicket triumphs in the event.