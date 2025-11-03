Shafali Verma becomes youngest player with this WC feat: Details 

Shafali Verma was awarded the Player of the Match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. She played a crucial role in India's historic victory over South Africa by 52 runs at D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The right-handed opener scored an impressive 87 runs off just 78 balls and took two important wickets, leading India to its first-ever World Cup title. She is now the youngest player to win the POTM award in an ODI WC final.

Match highlights Shafali's all-round brilliance in World Cup final Shafali, who replaced the injured Pratika Rawal in India's World Cup squad, formed a solid 100-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana. This helped India post a challenging total of 298 runs for seven wickets. Shafali also made an impact with the ball, taking her first wicket on just her second delivery by dismissing Sune Luus after a 50-run opening partnership with Laura Wolvaardt.

Feat Youngest player with this feat As per Cricbuzz, Shafali, at the age of 21y 279d, became the youngest to win the Player of the Match award in the semi-final or final of an ODI World Cup - men's or women's. She is also the youngest player to score a half-century in an ODI World Cup final, both men's and women's. Shafali also broke the record for the highest score by an Indian in a Women's World Cup final.