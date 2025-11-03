'From heartbreak to triumph': Mithali's emotional letter to Indian team

Former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj has penned an emotional letter congratulating the team on their historic ICC Women's World Cup victory. The letter was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where Mithali expressed her joy at witnessing her long-held dream of seeing the Indian women lift the World Cup trophy finally come true.

Past struggles Journey from heartbreak to triumph Mithali, who had led India to World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017, reflected on her journey from heartbreak to this moment of triumph. She wrote, "From the heartbreak of 2005 to the fight of 2017, every tear, every sacrifice... it all led to this moment." The Indian women's team had a rough start in the tournament but showed incredible resilience under coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership.

Match highlights India's historic World Cup win In the final match, India set a strong target of 298/7, thanks to Shafali Verma's 87 and Deepti Sharma's 58. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also contributed with important knocks. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt fought valiantly with a century but Deepti Sharma's brilliant bowling (5/39) helped India secure a 52-run victory, marking their maiden World Cup title win.

Post-match reaction A proud moment for India After the historic win, Mithali expressed her happiness and emotion at India's World Cup triumph. She said, "I am just very happy and emotional that India has finally won the World Cup. That is something we all had been waiting for years, and finally we got to see that." The victory not only fulfilled a long-held dream but also inspired countless young girls across the nation.