What lies ahead for India's ODI side? Upcoming fixtures

For now, India are set to face hosts Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series. They will then travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches.

India's next ODI assignment is in September, a home series against the West Indies.

The three-match series will be played on September 27, 30, and October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh, respectively.

A five-match T20I series will follow the same.