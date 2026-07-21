What lies ahead for India's ODI side? Upcoming fixtures
What's the story
After going 4-0 down in the T20I leg, India lost the ODI series 2-1 to hosts England. However, it wasn't without a fightback in the decider at Lord's, where India came close to chasing 388. Rohit Sharma silenced his detractors with an incredible 138 off 110 balls, while Virat Kohli scored a quickfire 74 (60). With one eye on the 2027 ICC World Cup, the Shubman Gill-led side now focuses on the upcoming ODI assignments.
Upcoming matches
West Indies tour of India
For now, India are set to face hosts Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series. They will then travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches.
India's next ODI assignment is in September, a home series against the West Indies.
The three-match series will be played on September 27, 30, and October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh, respectively.
A five-match T20I series will follow the same.
Future tours
New Zealand, Sri Lanka tours
After the West Indies series, India will embark on a tour of New Zealand for five ODIs in November. The tour also comprises five T20Is and two Tests.
This will be followed by a home series against Sri Lanka in December, which will also consist of three ODIs.
Zimbabwe will tour India for three ODIs thereafter. These matches will be crucial to lock the Playing XI ahead of the big ODI World Cup, scheduled in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Information
Schedule of ODI World Cup
As reported earlier, the 2027 ODI World Cup will run from October 4 to November 21 next year. The tournament will feature a new 14-team structure, as announced by the ICC, including a Super Series.