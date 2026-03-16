Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wants to break this record of Chris Gayle

Rajasthan Royals' young gun, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , has set his sights on breaking Chris Gayle 's long-standing record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The West Indies legend, who hammered an unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India in 2013, has the highest individual score in the tournament. In a recent interaction with Harsha Bhogle at the BCCI's annual awards ceremony, Sooryavanshi expressed his desire to surpass Gayle's remarkable feat.

Context Why does this story matter? Chris Gayle's heroics in the IPL can never be forgotten. In 2013, the Universe Boss broke several world records in his hammering against PWI. He scored an unbeaten 175 off just 66 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and 17 sixes. This record is monumental, and it would require someone of his caliber to break this. And a 14-year-old Indian prodigy is already after it!

Career highlights Youngest centurion in T20s Sooryavanshi's ambition to break the record comes after an impressive run in youth cricket. He shot to fame during IPL 2025, becoming the youngest centurion in T20 cricket. The left-handed opener was unstoppable thereafter. His stellar performance also helped India win the 2026 Under-19 World Cup title. He scored a blistering 175 (80) in the final against England. Now, as IPL 2026 approaches, all eyes are on this teenage sensation to continue his remarkable journey with the Royals.

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Rising star Rise in Youth cricket and beyond Sooryavanshi's rise in cricket has been phenomenal. He had already bagged an IPL contract at the age of 13, breaking numerous records. In a solitary season, he broke the record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian. Sooryavanshi, who set plenty of other T20 and List A records last year, was awarded the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) in New Delhi.

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