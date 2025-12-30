Year-ender: How 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi ruled the roost in 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi , a 14-year-old prodigy from Bihar, took the cricketing world by storm in 2025. He made headlines after scoring a whirlwind century during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket. Suryavanshi then broke plenty of T20 and List A records throughout the year. Have a look at his sublime run in 2025.

Century Youngest centurion in T20 cricket At 13, Suryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever player to be picked at an IPL auction. Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹1.1 crore, proving that his selection was not just a gimmick. Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to hit a T20 century, and he did it on the grandest T20 stage of them all. The teenager dazzled against Gujarat Titans, helping RR chase down 210 in 15.5 overs.

Information Fastest IPL ton by an Indian Suryavanshi hammered a 38-ball 101 against GT, reaching his ton off just 35 balls. He now has the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL, surpassing Yusuf Pathan (37 balls). Overall, he is only behind Chris Gayle (30 balls).

Information Strike rate of 200-plus in IPL 2025 In seven IPL 2025 innings, Suryavanshi scored an impressive 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 (50: 1). No other batter who faced at least 100 deliveries in the season had a better strike rate.

Youth ODIs Fastest ton in Youth ODIs Suryavanshi was on a rampage in the Youth series against England during the summer. In the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Worcester, Suryavanshi scored a blistering century off just 52 balls, now the fastest in Youth ODIs. He surpassed Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, who earlier scored a 53-ball ton. Suryavanshi eventually departed for 143 off 78 balls (13 fours and 10 sixes). Later on, he also broke Unmukt Chand's record of most Youth ODI sixes (38 sixes).

Asia Cup Rapid ton in Rising Stars Asia Cup In another stunning display, Suryavanshi smashed a blistering century on his India A debut. He scored a quickfire 144 (42) against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. Suryavanshi, whose ton came in just 32 balls, hammered 11 fours and 15 sixes. He also became the youngest man to score a hundred for a national representative team at the senior level.

Records Other notable records set by Suryavanshi Suryavanshi brought up his third T20 ton before turning 15. He hammered his maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy century in Bihar's match against Maharashtra. A few days ago, Suryavanshi hammered 190 (84) against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He raced to a 36-ball century, one of the fastest in List A cricket. The 14-year-old raced to his 150 off just 59 balls, surpassing AB De Villiers's record of 64 balls. Suryavanshi also became the youngest List A centurion.