Vaibhav Suryavanshi awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: Details
What's the story
Bihar's cricketing sensation, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has been awarded the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) in New Delhi. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 26. The recognition comes as a major milestone in Vaibhav's budding career and is India's highest civilian honor for children aged between five and 18 years.
Award details
PMRBP: India's highest civilian award for children
The PMRBP is given annually to recognize exceptional achievements in various fields such as bravery, art and culture, environment, innovation, science and technology, social service, and sports. The award acknowledges outstanding contributions that deserve national recognition and celebrates the excellence of India's youth. Along with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a total of 20 young achievers were honored at the ceremony.
Presidential address
President Murmu praises awardees for inspiring the nation
In her address to the awardees, President Murmu praised their achievements and said they inspire the entire country. "Every child honored today is equally important and valued," she said. "It is because of such gifted children that India continues to shine on the global stage." She also credited parents and families for their support in helping these young achievers make remarkable contributions in their respective fields.
Game impact
Vaibhav's absence from Vijay Hazare Trophy match
Due to his presence at the award ceremony, Vaibhav Suryavanshi missed Bihar's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Manipur. The young cricketer made headlines during Bihar's opening match against Arunachal Pradesh, where he scored an impressive 190 runs off just 84 balls. This record-breaking innings cemented his place as one of the most explosive batters in domestic cricket. Earlier this year, the young cricketer scored a 35-ball IPL century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.
Inspirational journey
Vaibhav's journey from Bihar to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Vaibhav's journey from Bihar to Rashtrapati Bhavan is an inspiration for aspiring athletes across India. The award serves as a recognition of his hard work and a catalyst for what promises to be an extraordinary international career. His focus now shifts firmly on the international stage, with the prodigious batter potentially joining the India Under-19 squad ahead of the U19 World Cup.