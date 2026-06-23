Who is India's youngest debutant in international cricket? Check out
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting prodigy, is all set to make history with his Team India debut. The Rajasthan Royals batter, who has been shattering records across formats, earned his maiden call-up ahead of the upcoming T20I series in Ireland, starting June 26. If he plays, the teenager will break a long-standing record for India. Who is India's youngest debutant in international cricket?
Indian records
India's youngest debutants across all formats
As of now, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar remains India's youngest debutant in both Tests and ODIs. He made his international debut in the 1981 Karachi Test against Pakistan, aged 16 years and 205 days. Over a month later, Tendulkar made his ODI debut (16y 238d). Meanwhile, Washington Sundar is India's youngest T20I debutant, having made his debut in 2017 (18 years and 80 days).
Others
Youngest debutants in every format
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan's Hasan Raza is the youngest-ever debutant in international cricket. He first appeared at this stage in 1996, aged 14 years and 227 days. The former Pakistan batter also made his ODI debut a few days later (14y 233d), the youngest in this format. Ireland's Joshua Little is the youngest T20I debutant from a full-member nation, having made his debut at 16 years and 309 days in 2016.
Information
Sooryavanshi set to make history
Therefore, Sooryavanshi (15y 88d*) is set to become India's youngest-ever player in international cricket. Notably, Sooryavanshi is already the youngest to score a century in T20 cricket (14y 32d in IPL 2025).