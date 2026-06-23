Who is India's youngest debutant in international cricket? Check out

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Youngest debutants in every format

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan's Hasan Raza is the youngest-ever debutant in international cricket. He first appeared at this stage in 1996, aged 14 years and 227 days. The former Pakistan batter also made his ODI debut a few days later (14y 233d), the youngest in this format. Ireland's Joshua Little is the youngest T20I debutant from a full-member nation, having made his debut at 16 years and 309 days in 2016.