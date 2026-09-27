India wins silver in 2026 Chess Olympiad: What it means
What's the story
Defending champions India have settled for the silver medal in the 2026 Chess Olympiad after a tense final round against Hungary. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, ending India's title defense. The result also confirmed Uzbekistan as the gold medallists. Despite falling short of their title defense, India secured the silver medal on tiebreaks with Germany after finishing level on points across both categories.
Championship repeat
Uzbekistan repeats historic 2022 achievement
Uzbekistan's win in the 2026 Chess Olympiad is a repeat of their historic 2022 achievement, making them champions once again.
Even before their final match against Ukraine, India had already secured silver with 18 match points and 28.5 game points.
Despite being tied on points with Germany in both categories, India's earlier head-to-head victory over Germany helped them clinch the silver medal on tiebreaks.
Match highlights
India's final match against Hungary
In a dramatic final day, world champion D Gukesh, India's top performer in Samarkand, suffered a shock defeat on Board 4 to Gleb Dudin.
However, Arjun Erigaisi made up for it by defeating veteran Peter Leko on Board 2.
While R Praggnanandhaa drew with Richard Rapport on Board 1, Nihal Sarin held Benjamin Gledura to a draw with White on Board 3.
Twitter Post
Silver for India
TEAM INDIA WINS THE SILVER MEDAL AT FIDE CHESS OLYMPIAD 2026! 🥈 pic.twitter.com/fzDY6rbxuE— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 27, 2026
Information
What happened the last time?
At the 2024 Budapest Chess Olympiad, India won their historic first gold medal by dominating the open section. Led by D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, India won 10 out of 11 rounds, finishing ahead of the field with 21 match points.