India to play ODIs in South Africa before WC? Report
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly negotiating with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to organize a bilateral ODI series ahead of the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. The mega event is scheduled for October-November in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The proposed bilateral matches would fall before the World Cup. Here are further details.
Preparation strategy
Team management seeks game time in South Africa
The Indian team management has asked for some game time in South Africa as part of their World Cup preparations.
The BCCI is said to be in talks with CSA for an ODI series of four to six matches, which would be perfect for acclimatization.
Notably, India's last ODI series in South Africa was back in December 2023 under KL Rahul's captaincy.
Pre-tournament tradition
Importance of acclimatization before World Cup
Touring the host nation before a World Cup to get used to the conditions has been the norm.
New Zealand visited India for a white-ball series before the ICC T20 World Cup this year, while England toured Sri Lanka during this period.
Ahead of the last ODI World Cup in India in 2023, Australia played a three-match ODI series and went on to win the tournament months later.
Historical context
India's last ODI series in South Africa
India last played an ODI series in South Africa nearly three years ago on an all-format tour.
The focus was mainly on a two-match Test series for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with a second-string team led by KL Rahul.
Players like Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were part of the squad that won the series 2-1.