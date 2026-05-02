Uncapped pacer named in India's squad for Women's T20 WC

Nandni Sharma, a talented pacer from Chandigarh, has been selected for the Indian squad in the upcoming 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup . The tournament will be held in England from June 12 to July 5. This is Sharma's first call-up to the national team, and she earned her spot after being one of the top wicket-takers in her debut season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) .

WPL success Sharma's exceptional WPL season earns her maiden national call-up The 24-year-old Sharma was the joint-highest wicket-taker in her maiden season of the WPL, claiming 17 wickets for Delhi Capitals. Her stellar performance has earned her a spot in India's 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup. The team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and also features wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Radha Yadav, who are making a comeback after missing out on previous selections.

Team performance India's recent form and World Cup group details Since the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, India have won 13 out of 21 WT20Is. However, this year they have only managed to win three out of eight games. The team's World Cup campaign will kick off on June 14 against Pakistan in Birmingham. They are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia for the group stage.

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Pre-tournament preparation India to play WT20I series against England Before heading to England, the Indian squad for the World Cup will attend a training camp. They will also play a three-match T20I series against England from May 28 to June 2. The same squad has been selected for both the T20 World Cup and this series. This is part of their preparation ahead of the mega event in England.

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