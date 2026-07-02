India-Sri Lanka Test series: Official schedule announced
What's the story
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that Team India will tour the island nation for a two-match Test series, starting August 15. The matches are part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with both teams currently placed fifth and sixth on the table. This will be India's first Test series in Sri Lanka since 2017.
Match details
Venue and timing of the matches
The first Test will be played at Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second match will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23. Both matches are set to start at 10:00am IST. The two boards had earlier discussed adding three T20Is to the tour, but SLC's media release does not mention those matches.
WTC standings
A look at India's WTC campaign
India, having reached the WTC final twice, are currently fifth in the 2025-27 standings with a points percentage of 48.15. SL are just behind them with a PCT of 48.15. India had a strong start under Shubman Gill with a drawn series in England and a home win against West Indies. However, they were shockingly whitewashed by South Africa at home last year.
Previous series
India's last Test tour of Sri Lanka
India's last Test tour of Sri Lanka was in 2017, when they won the three-match series 3-0. The Men in Blue also routed the Lankans 5-0 in the five-match ODI series thereafter. Besides, the upcoming series will be a major test for head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has been overseeing India's transition phase since taking over.