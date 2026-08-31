Women's T20 Asia Cup: India thrash Thailand in opener
What's the story
India started their Women's T20 Asia Cup campaign on a high note, defeating Thailand by a whopping 94 runs. India batting first after losing the toss, despite a middle-order collapse that saw them lose eight wickets for just 46 runs, India managed to post a total of 159 runs for nine wickets. Shafali Verma shone with a fifty. In response, India bowled their opponents out for a score of 65 in 16.1 overs. Nandni Sharma and Deepti Sharma picked three wickets each.
Player spotlight
Shafali leads India's innings with a blazing knock of 64
Shafali was the star of India's innings, scoring a blistering 64 runs off just 36 balls.
She hit six fours and three sixes in her innings, taking India to a strong position in the first half of their innings.
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored 19 and 22 runs respectively.
Bharti Fulmali (13) and Kranti Gaud (15*) managed to get double digits.
Match twist
India lose 8 wickets for 46 runs
India were 38/1 and then 91/2 with Pratika Rawal getting bowled by leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi after misjudging the length of a tossed-up ball.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also fell to the spin attack, top-edging an attempted slog sweep off Thipatcha Putthawong.
Laomi then struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Shafali and Richa Ghosh on successive deliveries.
In the 18th over, India were reduced to 137/9, losing 8 scalps for 46 runs.
Bowling performance
India's bowlers shine in the opener
Despite the batting collapse, India's bowlers stepped up to the challenge.
Nandani and Kranti provided incisive new-ball spells while Deepti shone in her 150th T20I match.
She took three wickets in seven balls without conceding a run, becoming the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is.
Thailand struggled against India's bowling attack and were eventually bundled out for just 65 runs.
Shafali
Shafali slams her 19th fifty for India
Shafali raced to a tally of 2,965 runs from 112 matches for India Women at an average of 28.23.
She clocked her 19th fifty. Shafali has smoked 85 sixes.
As per Cricinfo, in three matches against THA Women, Shafali owns 114 runs at 38.
In 36 neutral venue games, Shafali has amassed 1,118 runs at 31.94. She smashed her fifth fifty.