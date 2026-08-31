Women's T20 Asia Cup: India thrash Thailand in opener

Shafali was the star of India's innings, scoring a blistering 64 runs off just 36 balls.

She hit six fours and three sixes in her innings, taking India to a strong position in the first half of their innings.

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored 19 and 22 runs respectively.

Bharti Fulmali (13) and Kranti Gaud (15*) managed to get double digits.