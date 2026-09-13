All-round India claim ninth successive T20I win against Afghanistan: Stats

Afghanistan, asked to bat, lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the second ball. Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first T20I since this year's ICC T20 World Cup final, struck straightaway.

Although Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran steadied the ship, the latter was run out.

Losing successive wickets, with Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel also doing the damage, Afghanistan were down to 43/5 in 7 overs.