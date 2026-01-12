Will Team India groom Harshit Rana as an all-rounder?

India fast bowler Harshit Rana has revealed that the team's management is keen on developing him into an all-rounder. The 24-year-old seamer made the revelation after contributing significantly to India's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI. He took two early wickets before scoring a crucial 29 off 23 balls in the chase, batting ahead of an injured Washington Sundar.

Training focus Rana's commitment to all-rounder role Rana confirmed the team management's intention to groom him as an all-rounder and said he is committed to honing his batting skills. "I am working on it in the nets as well, and it was a matter of confidence, which KL Rahul helped me with when I went in (to bat). I kept my focus on it and made the runs," he said after India's victory over New Zealand.

Career Rane shines with all-round skills Although Rana was expensive (2/65), he broke the century stand between openers Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway. The Indian speedster later bailed India out of a tense situation, hitting 2 fours and a six at No. 7. He came in ahead of Sundar, who had injured his leg while bowling. Rana now has 22 ODI wickets at 26.18. He also has a First-Class ton to his name.

Team composition Strategy of including multiple all-rounders With star all-rounder Hardik Pandya missing out on the ODI series, India fielded both Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar in the opener. The team combination for other formats has also started to include more than one all-rounder. In India's five-match T20I series against South Africa last month, both Pandya and Shivam Dube featured together. Even in the Test format, India have been moving away from specialist roles, a strategy that has backfired.