India to host 2029 Champions Trophy, 2031 World Cup: Details 

The 2028 T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from October 12 to November 12.

England, Ireland, and Scotland will host the 2030 T20 World Cup from July 4 to August 4.

The structure for the next four years' events has been confirmed, but venues are yet to be finalized.

This is similar to the 2032-35 events structure, indicating that hosting rights could be awarded to the same continents.