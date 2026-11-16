India to host 2029 Champions Trophy, 2031 World Cup: Details
What's the story
India will host the 2029 ICC Champions Trophy from October 9 to 28 and co-host the 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh from October 9 to November 23. The announcement was made after an International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting held in Bali on Sunday. This will be India's first time hosting the Champions Trophy since 2006. And India last hosted the ODI World Cup in 2023.
Event lineup
T20 World Cup hosting details
The 2028 T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from October 12 to November 12.
England, Ireland, and Scotland will host the 2030 T20 World Cup from July 4 to August 4.
The structure for the next four years' events has been confirmed, but venues are yet to be finalized.
This is similar to the 2032-35 events structure, indicating that hosting rights could be awarded to the same continents.
Funding strategy
ICC's reliance on white-ball events for funding
The continuation of this event structure shows that the ICC is still counting on its annual white-ball events to fund the game.
Even if there are fewer bilateral white-ball series, the necessary matches for teams' preparation will continue.
However, final decisions on the ICC events program will depend on broadcasters as they look to market these upcoming tournaments amid changing broadcasting dynamics.
Championship schedule
WTC final venues and expansion plans
The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will continue to be held every two years.
Although the venues for the 2033 and 2035 WTC finals are yet to be announced, a June window has been earmarked, indicating it would likely continue in England, where the format is popular.
However, plans to expand the WTC to 12 teams were not approved as there wasn't enough interest among officials.
Venue selection
Women's T20 World Cup and Olympic qualifiers
The 2028 Women's T20 World Cup will remain in Pakistan, with India's matches set to continue at neutral venues. Dubai has been selected as the neutral venue for this event.
Pakistan is also in contention for another ICC event in the 2032-35 cycle.
The ICC Men's Qualifier for the LA28 Olympics will be held from February 5 to 13, 2028, in Bangladesh ahead of the ICC Women's Qualifiers (February-March) in the USA.