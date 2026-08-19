Men's Hockey World Cup: India beat Pakistan, reach second round
What's the story
India secured their place in the second round of the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup after defeating Pakistan 5-3. The match was held at Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored two goals each, while Hardik Singh converted a penalty stroke in the third quarter. Notably, Pakistan last beat India in the 2016 South Asian Games final.
Match highlights
India take 3-0 lead in first half
India took an early lead, with Harmanpreet scoring in the fifth minute.
Abhishek doubled the lead six minutes later with a brilliant goal.
Harmanpreet struck again in the 21st minute, giving India a comfortable 3-0 lead over Pakistan.
However, Hannan Shahid's dribbling and speed helped him score a brilliant field goal just a minute later, reducing India's lead to 3-1.
In the 24th minute, Abhishek scored with another dribble, while Sufyan Khan scored from Pakistan's penalty corner.
Goal scorers
Goals in second half
India started the second half strong and forced a penalty stroke after a dangerous tackle by Arshad Liaqat on Sukhjeet Singh.
Hardik Singh stepped up and converted it successfully, extending India's lead to 5-2.
Shahid's goal in the fourth quarter brought the score to 5-3. However, it turned out to be a consolation goal.
Player spotlight
Harmanpreet Singh stars for India
Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh was the star of the match, scoring two goals and taking his tally to five in three matches at this year's tournament.
He had also scored twice in India's opening Pool D match against Wales on August 15.
However, he could only score once against England in India's 2-4 defeat on August 17.
Standings
India reach Round 2
With their win over Pakistan, India reached Pool E of the second round along with England. Both India and Pakistan were in Pool D.
Joining them would be the top two teams from Pool A, comprising the Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand and Japan. Both
The top two teams from Pool E will proceed to the semi-finals of the Hockey World Cup.
Do you know?
India vs Pakistan
This was the first Hockey World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan since the 2010 event. The Men in Blue had won 4-1 in New Delhi. Notably, India are now unbeaten in 20 successive matches against Pakistan.