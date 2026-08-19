Men's Hockey World Cup: India beat Pakistan, reach second round

India took an early lead, with Harmanpreet scoring in the fifth minute.

Abhishek doubled the lead six minutes later with a brilliant goal.

Harmanpreet struck again in the 21st minute, giving India a comfortable 3-0 lead over Pakistan.

However, Hannan Shahid's dribbling and speed helped him score a brilliant field goal just a minute later, reducing India's lead to 3-1.

In the 24th minute, Abhishek scored with another dribble, while Sufyan Khan scored from Pakistan's penalty corner.