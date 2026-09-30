Asian Games: Indian women's and mixed teams defend archery titles
What's the story
India's archers once again topped the Asian Games podium by defending their titles in both the women's and mixed team compound archery events. The finals were held in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday. The women's team, consisting of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Chikitha Thaniparthi, put up an impressive fight against China to win 238-234.
Thrilling showdown
Mixed team's thrilling victory and Olympic qualification
In the mixed team event, Chikita and Sahil Jadhav beat Korea in a nail-biting shoot-off after scores were tied at 157 each after four series.
The victory not only secured India's title defense but also ensured their qualification for the 2028 LA Olympics, where mixed compound will make its debut.
Path to victory
Dominance of Indian women's team at Asian Games
India's women archers have been on a winning streak since the inception of the compound archery event at the Asian Games in 2014.
The team has won medals at every edition, including a bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018 before clinching back-to-back golds.
Jyothi has been part of all four medal-winning teams, showcasing her consistency and skill over the years.
Information
Women's compound archery team's win
The women's compound archery team's victory over South Korea in a closely contested semi-final was also noteworthy, as they defeated their opponents by just one point. In the final, the women's team matched the world record score of 238 to beat China.
Twitter Post
India strikes gold
That GOLD Medal winning feeling! 🥇😁— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 30, 2026
All smiles after and incredible final 🥰
Let’s #Cheer4Bharat #WeAreTeamIndia | #JeetHamariHai pic.twitter.com/CMqvBUD7Mu