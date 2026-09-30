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Asian Games: Indian women's and mixed teams defend archery titles
India defended both titles in Aichi-Nagoya

Asian Games: Indian women's and mixed teams defend archery titles

By Parth Dhall
Sep 30, 2026
10:11 am
What's the story

India's archers once again topped the Asian Games podium by defending their titles in both the women's and mixed team compound archery events. The finals were held in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday. The women's team, consisting of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Chikitha Thaniparthi, put up an impressive fight against China to win 238-234.

Thrilling showdown

Mixed team's thrilling victory and Olympic qualification

In the mixed team event, Chikita and Sahil Jadhav beat Korea in a nail-biting shoot-off after scores were tied at 157 each after four series.

The victory not only secured India's title defense but also ensured their qualification for the 2028 LA Olympics, where mixed compound will make its debut.

Path to victory

Dominance of Indian women's team at Asian Games

India's women archers have been on a winning streak since the inception of the compound archery event at the Asian Games in 2014.

The team has won medals at every edition, including a bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018 before clinching back-to-back golds.

Jyothi has been part of all four medal-winning teams, showcasing her consistency and skill over the years.

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Information

Women's compound archery team's win

The women's compound archery team's victory over South Korea in a closely contested semi-final was also noteworthy, as they defeated their opponents by just one point. In the final, the women's team matched the world record score of 238 to beat China.

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India strikes gold

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