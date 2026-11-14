U-19 Asia Cup star Mohit Ulva to play for Saurashtra
What's the story
Mohit Ulva, the star of India's stunning comeback against Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final, has been promoted to senior men's cricket. The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has included him in its Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) squad. Jaydev Shah, SCA president, confirmed the news and praised Mohit's talent and fighting spirit, as per Cricbuzz. Here's more.
Rise to fame
Mohit's match-winning performance against Pakistan
The 18-year-old cricketer, who hails from a humble family in Surendranagar near Rajkot, made headlines with his match-winning performance against Pakistan.
Batting at number 10, he scored an unbeaten 49 off just 26 balls with a strike rate of over 188. His innings included five fours and three sixes.
Mohit also contributed with the ball but went wicketless, conceding 57 runs in eight overs.
Match-winning innings
Mohit forged 2 vital partnerships in the final
Mohit's innings was instrumental in India's victory, as he forged two vital partnerships.
He put on a 57-run stand for the ninth wicket with No. 7 Manal Chauhan and an unbeaten 30-run partnership with No. 11 Chigurpati Venkata.
With three runs needed off the last ball, Mohit hit a boundary over mid-off to seal India's win against Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final.
Early career
Who is Mohit Ulva?
Mohit is an 18-year-old right-arm medium pacer and right-hand batter from Saurashtra.
He has made his way through the state's age-group system to earn a spot in the India U-19 squad.
He started off as an off-spinner but later transitioned into fast bowling due to his lean physique.
If all goes well, Mohit will be available for Saurashtra's next match against Haryana on Monday (November 16).
The Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra had defeated Bihar by five wickets in their tournament opener in Group B.