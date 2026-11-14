U-19 Asia Cup star Mohit Ulva to play for Saurashtra

The 18-year-old cricketer, who hails from a humble family in Surendranagar near Rajkot, made headlines with his match-winning performance against Pakistan.

Batting at number 10, he scored an unbeaten 49 off just 26 balls with a strike rate of over 188. His innings included five fours and three sixes.

Mohit also contributed with the ball but went wicketless, conceding 57 runs in eight overs.