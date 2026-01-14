India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Bracewell elects to bowl

India and New Zealand are up against each other in the second ODI of their three-match series at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 14. The hosts lead the series after a thrilling victory in the first match, where they chased down a target of 301 runs at Vadodara's BCA Stadium. Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell has won the toss in the second game and elected to field.

Details Pitch conditions and streaming details The Niranjan Shah Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions, with three of the four ODIs here producing totals over 320. While pacers may find some assistance from the new ball, spinners are expected to come into play later on. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (1:30pm IST).

H2H A look at head-to-head record According to ESPNcricinfo, India have beaten New Zealand in their last eight head-to-head clashes. Overall, the two sides have clashed in 121 ODIs, with India winning 63. While the Kiwis have won 50 matches, one of them was tied (NR: 7). The Black Caps have a terrible ODI record against India in India, having won just eight of the 40 concluded games.

Information India make a forced change Team India has made a forced change with pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in for the injured Washington Sundar. Meanwhile, NZ have handed an international debut to left-arm spinner Jaden Lennox. Leg-spinner Adithya Ashok has made way for him.

Line-ups Here are the playing XIs New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.