Indian men's football team holds 44th-ranked Panama in international friendly
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the Indian men's football team managed to hold 44th-ranked Panama to a 1-1 draw. The match was part of their preparation for upcoming tough fixtures against heavyweights Brazil and Uruguay. Ryan Williams scored the lone goal for India, giving them an unexpected but much-needed result against a FIFA World Cup side.
Tactical change
India's new-look back 4 shines
Head coach Khalid Jamil's decision to switch from a back five to a new-look back four paid off.
Anwar Ali and Bijoy Varghese formed a promising partnership at the heart of this defense.
The change also helped India go forward with more confidence, allowing Ashique Kuruniyan and Vikram Partap Singh to exploit the flanks with their pace and crossing ability.
Goal celebration
Williams's strike gives India the lead
The turning point of the match came when Williams scored a stunning goal just before half-time.
A short throw from Akash Mishra caught the Panama defense off guard, allowing Williams to make a run into the box and score.
The crowd erupted in cheers as India took a 1-0 lead at the break.
Equalizer
Panama's equalizer leaves a mark
Despite India's strong defense, Panama managed to equalize in the second half.
Omar Valencia's strike from the middle of India's half caught everyone by surprise, dipping into the side netting and leaving Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stranded.
The goal was a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football, but India didn't let it affect their performance.
Twitter Post
Even!
Honours even at Kanteerava. 🇮🇳🇵🇦#INDPAN #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/MLvG94FqdJ— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) September 25, 2026