T20 WC: Axar Patel downplays India-Pakistan rivalry after Colombo triumph 

India's vice-captain Axar Patel has downplayed the significance of the much-hyped India-Pakistan cricket rivalry. After India's 61-run victory over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup , Patel stressed that the team's focus was on their game plan and execution, rather than any perceived rivalry. He said they were focused on their strategy for batting or bowling first and assessing the wicket conditions in Colombo.

Game strategy Treating every match as one-on-one contest Patel said after the match, "We are not thinking about these rivalries or whatever. So we are playing against one team, and we are just focusing on cricket." He added that he treats every match as a one-on-one contest with an opponent. The all-rounder also stressed that the support they get from fans is similar across all countries where they play. "We were just thinking about our plan and our execution when we are batting or bowling."

Match highlights Patel praises Kishan's 'great knock' In the match against Pakistan, Patel took two wickets for 29 runs as Pakistan perished for 114 while chasing 176. He dismissed Babar Azam (5) and Usman Khan (44), with the latter's stumping sealing Pakistan's fate. Patel also praised Ishan Kishan for his stellar 77 off just 40 balls, calling it "one of the great knocks." He noted that Kishan had carried his form from domestic cricket to international matches and used the field well during his innings.

Advertisement