Kashvee Gautam named in India's squad for South Africa WT20Is 

Seam-bowling allrounder Kashvee Gautam has been named in India's squad for the five-match Women's T20I series against South Africa , scheduled to be held in April. This selection could mark her debut in the T20I format. She has already represented India Women in one Test and six ODIs, including a recent tour of Australia where she played both formats.

Team composition Uma Chetry included as backup keeper Along with Gautam, Uma Chetry has also been included in the squad. She is likely to serve as a backup for regular keeper Richa Ghosh. The selectors have replaced 17-year-old G Kamalini with Chetry. Kamalini had made her T20I debut during the home series against Sri Lanka in December but hasn't played an international match since then.

Player exclusions Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma dropped from the squad Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, who sat out the Australia T20Is despite being part of the squad that played all five T20Is against Sri Lanka, has been dropped. Allrounder Amanjot Kaur, who had a disappointing outing in Australia with scores of 3 and 1 in two T20I matches and conceding 30 runs in three overs, has also been excluded from the squad.

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Tour details Schedule of the 5-match T20I series The South Africa tour will kick off in Durban, which will host the first two T20Is on April 17 and 19. The next two matches will be played in Johannesburg on April 22 and 25. The series finale is scheduled for Benoni on April 27. This tour promises to be an exciting opportunity for Gautam to showcase her talent on an international stage.

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