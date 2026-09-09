3 Indian batters who could cross 10,000 ODI runs
What's the story
Over the years, India have produced several match-winners in ODI cricket, with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli among the flag-bearers. They are two of India's six players to have reached 10,000 runs in the format. As the next generation takes over, several Indian batters have a realistic chance of joining this elite club. Have a look at three potential candidates.
#1
Shubman Gill
Captain Shubman Gill appears to be the strongest candidate at present.
At 27, he has already scored 3,379 runs from 67 ODIs. His average of 60.33 is the highest among batters of Full Member nations.
Gill has a strike rate of over 100 (100.95) with nine tons and 20 half-centuries in the format.
He is also the fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI runs.
#2
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Gill will have a new opening partner after Rohit Sharma retires from ODIs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, tipped to replace Rohit, is another potential candidate to join the 10,000-run club.
The 24-year-old can represent India for over a decade, and his rapid run-scoring ability will come in handy.
The left-handed batter has 285 runs from six ODIs at an average of 71.25, including two tons.
#3
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old wonder kid, has also made this elite list.
Sooryavanshi has already produced remarkable List A numbers, including 564 runs in 13 matches. He also smashed a 52-ball century in Youth ODIs, among the fastest in the format's history.
His strike rate in 50-over cricket is a staggering 176.80.
Sooryavanshi, who has also shattered several T20 records, can easily play for the next two decades.