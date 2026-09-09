3 Indian batters who could cross 10,000 ODI runs

Captain Shubman Gill appears to be the strongest candidate at present.

At 27, he has already scored 3,379 runs from 67 ODIs. His average of 60.33 is the highest among batters of Full Member nations.

Gill has a strike rate of over 100 (100.95) with nine tons and 20 half-centuries in the format.

He is also the fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI runs.