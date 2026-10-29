Indian batters who dominated overseas in Test cricket

Arguably the greatest batter of all time, Sachin Tendulkar shone across conditions in his illustrious career.

According to Cricinfo, Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in away Test matches.

In 106 away matches, the Master Blaster hammered 8,705 runs at an average of 54.74. His tally includes a record 29 tons and 36 half-centuries.

He also scored two double-tons overseas.