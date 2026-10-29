Indian batters who dominated overseas in Test cricket
What's the story
After the white-ball leg, Team India's next major challenge is a two-match Test series against hosts New Zealand. Notably, India have not won a Test series in the country since 2009, when they secured a historic 1-0 victory. This is primarily because of the tough pitches and conditions. Nevertheless, Indian cricket has produced several batters who powered the side to monumental wins overseas. Here are a few of them who dominated overseas.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar
Arguably the greatest batter of all time, Sachin Tendulkar shone across conditions in his illustrious career.
According to Cricinfo, Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in away Test matches.
In 106 away matches, the Master Blaster hammered 8,705 runs at an average of 54.74. His tally includes a record 29 tons and 36 half-centuries.
He also scored two double-tons overseas.
#2
Rahul Dravid
When the going got tough, Rahul Dravid, aka 'The Wall,' got going!
Dravid was India's shield who guarded their top order in challenging conditions, especially in the SENA nations.
He remains the only batter other than Tendulkar with 7,000 runs in away Tests.
Dravid scored 7,690 runs from 94 Tests at an average of 53.03 overseas (21 tons and 36 half-centuries).
#3
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar dominating the tall West Indies bowlers in the Caribbean was a sight to behold.
Gavaskar, who batted with immense courage sans a helmet, averaged 52.11 in away Tests.
Across 60 such games, the former Indian captain racked up 5,055 runs, including 18 tons and 22 half-centuries.
His 221 against England at The Oval is among the greatest knocks in Indian cricket history.