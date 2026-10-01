A look at India's double-centurions in ODI cricket
What's the story
Shubman Gill led India to a record-breaking win against West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Gill entered the record books with his second ODI double-century, which helped India chase down a record 406, now the second-highest chase in the format's history. Gill extended the double-century tally of Indian players started by Sachin Tendulkar back in 2010.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar: 200 vs South Africa, 2010
"First man on the planet to reach 200, and it's the Superman from India," said an elated Ravi Shastri on air when Sachin Tendulkar reached this historic landmark in 2010.
In the Gwalior ODI against South Africa, Tendulkar smashed an unbeaten 200 (147), recording the then-highest individual score in the format.
This helped India hammer 401/3 and win by a significant 153 runs.
#2
Virender Sehwag: 219 vs West Indies, 2011
Over a year later, Virender Sehwag joined the Master Blaster in the elite club.
Leading India in MS Dhoni's absence in the 4th ODI against West Indies in Indore, Sehwag smashed 219 off 149 balls (25 fours and 7 sixes).
Not only did he break Tendulkar's record for the highest ODI score, but he also recorded the highest individual ODI score by a captain.
#3
Rohit Sharma: 209, 264, and 208*
Several players dream of reaching three figures, and Rohit Sharma has three double-centuries to his name, let alone a ton.
The first of this set came against Australia in 2013 in Bengaluru (209).
In 2014, Rohit went berserk against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, hammering a staggering 264 (173). This remains the highest-ever individual ODI score.
Three years later, Rohit smacked another double-ton against the Lankans in Mohali (208*).
#4
Ishan Kishan: 210 vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2022
Nearly five years later, Ishan Kishan made history by becoming only the fourth Indian to notch a double-century in ODIs.
He accomplished the milestone in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh.
Kishan also became the first batter to convert his maiden ODI ton into a double-century.
He clocked his double-century off 126 balls and ended up scoring a 131-ball 210.
#5
Shubman Gill: 208 and 223*
With his latest knock (223* vs WI), Gill became only the second player to record multiple ODI double-centuries.
He now has the second-highest individual ODI score, behind Rohit's 264 and Martin Guptill's 237*.
Gill now has the highest individual score by a captain in ODIs.
His first double-ton came in January 2023, a 149-ball 208 against New Zealand in the 1st ODI in Hyderabad.