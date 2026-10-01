A look at India's double-centurions in ODI cricket

"First man on the planet to reach 200, and it's the Superman from India," said an elated Ravi Shastri on air when Sachin Tendulkar reached this historic landmark in 2010.

In the Gwalior ODI against South Africa, Tendulkar smashed an unbeaten 200 (147), recording the then-highest individual score in the format.

This helped India hammer 401/3 and win by a significant 153 runs.