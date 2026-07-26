Indian batters with most T20 sixes in a calendar year
What's the story
Indian teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his class with another T20I half-century. The Indian batter scored a resounding 81 in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Thanks to his exploits, the visitors reached 192/5 in 20 overs on a sticky surface. According to Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi now has the third-most T20 sixes by an Indian batter in a calendar year.
#1
Abhishek Sharma: 108 sixes in 2025
Abhishek Sharma remains the only Indian batter to have slammed over 100 T20 sixes in a calendar year.
As many as 54 of those came in internationals, the most by a full-member side batter last year.
The left-handed batter, who was on a roll last year, hammered 28 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Information
Abhishek Sharma: 87 sixes in 2024
According to Cricbuzz, Abhishek concluded 2024 with 87 sixes in T20 cricket. The star batter also made his international debut that year, scoring 19 maximums for Team India. Abhishek also slammed the most sixes (42) in IPL 2024.
#2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 86 sixes* in 2026
As per Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi has become only the second Indian to have scored more than 85 T20 sixes in a calendar year. Four of those came in the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe.
Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record for the most sixes in an IPL edition. He hammered an all-time high of 72 maximums, compared to 59 from Gayle in 2012.