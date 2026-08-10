These Indian batters boast Test double centuries in Sri Lanka

Former opener Virender Sehwag was the first Indian to record a Test double-hundred against the Lankans.

He scored a stunning 201* off just 231 balls in the first innings of the 2008 Galle match.

It was a one-man show as eight of India's 10 other batters failed to enter double digits.

The innings was studded with 22 boundaries and four sixes as India posted 329/10 and later won by 170 runs.

To date, Sehwag remains the only Indian double-centurion to carry his bat through a completed Test innings.