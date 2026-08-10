These Indian batters boast Test double centuries in Sri Lanka
What's the story
Team India gears up for a crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15 in Galle. The series holds immense significance for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final. As several in-form Indian batters will feature in the series, fans can expect some stellar knocks. On this note, we look at the Indian batters with Test double-centuries on Sri Lankan soil.
#1
Virender Sehwag - 201* in Galle, 2008
Former opener Virender Sehwag was the first Indian to record a Test double-hundred against the Lankans.
He scored a stunning 201* off just 231 balls in the first innings of the 2008 Galle match.
It was a one-man show as eight of India's 10 other batters failed to enter double digits.
The innings was studded with 22 boundaries and four sixes as India posted 329/10 and later won by 170 runs.
To date, Sehwag remains the only Indian double-centurion to carry his bat through a completed Test innings.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar - 203 in Colombo, 2003
The talismanic Sachin Tendulkar is the only other Indian batsman on this exclusive list, having scored a magnificent 203 runs in Colombo in July 2010.
Tendulkar was brilliant at number four as he scored 23 fours and a six during his 347-ball stay.
He shared a 256-run stand with fellow centurion Suresh Raina (12) as India posted 707/10, responding to SL's first innings total of 642/4d.
The game later ended in a draw.
Elite club
Others with 150-run knocks
Former batters Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara are the only other Indians to breach the 150-run mark in a Test on the island nation.
The former narrowly missed out on a double-hundred, scoring a match-winning 168-ball 190 in the 2017 Galle game.
The very same game saw Pujara score 153 off 265 balls as India posted 600/10 while batting first and later won by 304 runs.