CWG 2026: Indian boxer Jadumani Singh settles for silver medal
What's the story
Jadumani Singh Mandengbam has won a silver medal in the men's 55kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. He lost to Australia's Jye Dixon by a unanimous decision in the final. The match was held on Saturday, marking an end to Jadumani's impressive run in Glasgow. He had earlier defeated Scotland's Aaron Cullen, Pakistan's Sumama Rehman, and Zambia's Mwengo Mwale to reach this stage.
Path to finals
Jadumani's campaign at CWG 2026
Jadumani, a 22-year-old from Manipur, made his way to the finals after a stunning 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Namibia's Philip Haoseb. This was his first Commonwealth Games appearance.
He had earlier registered victories over Scotland's Aaron Cullen, Pakistan's Sumama Rehman, and Zambia's Mwengo Mwale before reaching the gold-medal bout against Dixon.
The silver medal marks a successful campaign for him after moving up from the 50kg division.
Final bout
How the final match panned out
The final match was a closely contested affair.
In the first round, Dixon looked sharper and landed some successful counter punches while Jadumani searched for his rhythm.
However, the Indian finished strongly with some late punches that impressed the judges enough to earn a 3-2 split decision in his favor.
The second round saw Dixon respond brilliantly with perfectly timed counter attacks as Jadumani tried to make an impact with left hooks.
Tactical shifts
Jadumani's body shots not enough to floor Dixon
Dixon used his physicality well, creating room before landing punches.
A sharp double jab followed by a right hand helped him sweep the second round across all five cards.
In the third round, Jadumani responded with greater urgency, working on body shots and landing a right cross-left jab combination.
However, Dixon answered back with a clean right uppercut and stayed composed during the furious exchanges in the closing seconds of the bout.
Twitter Post
Jadumani does magic!
An inspiring run from Jadumani Singh ends with a Silver Medal win!— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2026
A fine performance from the young boxer showing great promise. A campaign to remember! #WeAreTeamIndia #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/5wpAip5CXD