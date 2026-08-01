CWG 2026: Indian boxer Jadumani Singh settles for silver medal

Jadumani, a 22-year-old from Manipur, made his way to the finals after a stunning 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Namibia's Philip Haoseb. This was his first Commonwealth Games appearance.

He had earlier registered victories over Scotland's Aaron Cullen, Pakistan's Sumama Rehman, and Zambia's Mwengo Mwale before reaching the gold-medal bout against Dixon.

The silver medal marks a successful campaign for him after moving up from the 50kg division.