Commonwealth Games 2026: Decoding Jaismine Lamboria's achievements in boxing

In the second round, Jaismine found her range with cleaner combinations and took it across all five cards.

The Indian boxer remained composed despite Walsh's continued challenges in the final three minutes.

Three judges scored the bout 29-28 in her favor, while two others returned 30-27 verdicts.

The victory capped an authoritative campaign for Jaismine in Glasgow, having reached the final after overwhelming Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in semi-finals.