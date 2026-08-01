Commonwealth Games 2026: Decoding Jaismine Lamboria's achievements in boxing
What's the story
World number one Jaismine Lamboria bagged the prestigious gold medal in women's 57kg boxing at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026. She defeated Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh by a unanimous decision of 5-0 in the final on Saturday. The reigning world champion had to fight hard through a competitive opening round, with Walsh taking it on two judges' cards while Jaismine earned the advantage from three others.
Tactical approach
How did the final pan out?
In the second round, Jaismine found her range with cleaner combinations and took it across all five cards.
The Indian boxer remained composed despite Walsh's continued challenges in the final three minutes.
Three judges scored the bout 29-28 in her favor, while two others returned 30-27 verdicts.
The victory capped an authoritative campaign for Jaismine in Glasgow, having reached the final after overwhelming Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in semi-finals.
Path to victory
Jaismine upgrades her bronze from Birmingham CWG
Jaismine, who had won a bronze in the 60kg category at Birmingham 2022, upgraded her medal to gold in Glasgow.
She forced three standing counts in the second round before the referee stopped the contest against Maselela.
The win not only added Commonwealth Games gold to her world title from 2025 but also reaffirmed her position as the top boxer in women's 57kg boxing.
Previous accolades
Lamboria was determined to win gold
After her semifinal win on Friday, Lamboria had said she was determined to go all the way.
"I'll try my best to win a gold medal for the country. I have to give 100%. I want to showcase here the preparation we've done," she had said.
The Bhiwani-born boxer is also reigning world champion in her category, having won gold at 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.
Journey
A host of medals at big events for Lamboria
As mentioned, the 24-year-old Lamboria pocketed her 2nd CWG medal. She won bronze in lightweight category at 2022 CWG in Birmingham.
Meanwhile, she also won the gold at 2025 World Championships in Liverpool (57kg).
At the World Boxing Cup, Lamboria has bagged two gold medals both in 57kg category at 2025 Astana and New Delhi events.
Lastly, she won the bronze at the 2021 Asian Championships in Dubai (featherweight category).
Twitter Post
CWG champ!
The world champion is now also the Commonwealth Games Champion!! @BoxerJaismine with a unanimous win takes the Gold Medal in the Women’s 57kg Boxing event. Great start to the day! 💙 #WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/i5R6XXQ0pT— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2026