3 Indian captains who revolutionized the team's playing style

Sourav Ganguly took over as the Indian skipper in 2000 amidst the match-fixing scandal and betting crisis that shook Indian cricket.

He rebuilt the team by investing in the right talents like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and MS Dhoni.

These names went on to become legends of the game.

Under Ganguly's leadership, India also finished as the runners-up of the 2003 ODI World Cup.