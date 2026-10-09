3 Indian captains who revolutionized the team's playing style
What's the story
Indian cricket has been graced by many great leaders over the years. These captains have not only led the team to victories but also brought a new culture, instilled confidence, and ignited a fighting spirit. Their legacies continue to shape Indian cricket today. Let's take a look at some of the most impactful Indian captains who revolutionized the team's playing style.
#1
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly took over as the Indian skipper in 2000 amidst the match-fixing scandal and betting crisis that shook Indian cricket.
He rebuilt the team by investing in the right talents like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and MS Dhoni.
These names went on to become legends of the game.
Under Ganguly's leadership, India also finished as the runners-up of the 2003 ODI World Cup.
#2
MS Dhoni
Just when doubts about Ganguly's successor arose, a young Ranchi boy named MS Dhoni took the world by storm with his captaincy skills.
He was later dubbed 'Captain Cool' for his calm demeanor under pressure.
Under Dhoni's leadership, India won all major ICC white-ball trophies, including the World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.
Though Dhoni was known for his composed approach on the field, he was never afraid to take bold or unorthodox decisions.
#3
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli took over the reins from Dhoni and tasted immense success as captain across formats.
While he didn't win any major ICC trophies as captain, his Test record is unmatched.
He took the team's fitness standards to another level and infused a fearless playing style.
Kohli also led from the front with his stupendous batting performances.
Under him, India won Test matches in Australia, England, and South Africa.