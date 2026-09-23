A look at Indian cricketers who thrived after turning 30
What's the story
Star batter Rohit Sharma's age has been a talking point as the ICC ODI World Cup approaches. Although questions over whether the 39-year-old can continue until then are understandable, the Hitman recently defied the odds at Lord's. Like Rohit, several Indian cricketers, over the years, proved that decline isn't directly proportional to age. Here are the Indian greats to have thrived after turning 30.
#1
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is among the strongest examples of this.
After turning 30, he became the most destructive ODI opener, constantly changing his approach.
The 2023 ODI World Cup was a prime example, where his aggressive approach reshaped India's batting.
In his late 30s, Rohit ended India's trophy drought, leading the side to the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar was already a global superstar before even turning 25. And his blade ruled the roost for another decade!
Tendulkar continued his run-scoring spree, including his historic ODI double-century in 2010 at 36.
According to Cricinfo, Tendulkar hammered seven centuries and 1,500-plus runs in Tests that year.
He also scored a plethora of runs in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.
#3
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's career after turning 30 remained remarkably influential.
While the critics questioned India's poor Test run overseas under him, Dhoni answered by leading the side to the 2013 Champions Trophy.
In the latter half of his career, Dhoni mastered the art of run-chasing. He also shaped the careers of several aspiring youngsters.
His composure, tactical intelligence, and athleticism made up for his sporadic dip in batting form.