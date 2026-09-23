A look at Indian cricketers who thrived after turning 30

Rohit Sharma is among the strongest examples of this.

After turning 30, he became the most destructive ODI opener, constantly changing his approach.

The 2023 ODI World Cup was a prime example, where his aggressive approach reshaped India's batting.

In his late 30s, Rohit ended India's trophy drought, leading the side to the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.