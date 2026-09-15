A look at Indian cricketers with most passionate fanbases
What's the story
Over the years, Indian cricket has produced superstars whose popularity went far beyond their performances on the field. Some of these veterans unknowingly built fanbases that supported them in every phase. From being cheered in packed stadiums to ruling social media trends, their flamboyance has been shining through. Here are the Indian cricketers with some of the most passionate fanbases.
#1
Virat Kohli
Star batter Virat Kohli's fanbase is arguably among the most devoted in Indian sport.
Kohli became Indian cricket's poster boy in the 2010s by ruling every format.
India's most successful Test captain, Kohli, made a mark with his captivating energy, aggressive yet astute body language, and remarkable consistency.
Moreover, Kohli's obsession with fitness moved an entire generation.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar
It all started with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who made brands fall for him.
For an entire generation of Indian fans, watching Tendulkar bat and destroy the opposition single-handedly became part of their childhood. At one stage, it was Tendulkar versus the 11 players.
From breaking in as a prodigy to owning 100 international centuries, Tendulkar's invincible achievements touched billions.
#3
MS Dhoni
Who wouldn't love a world-class captain, a revolutionary pinch-hitter, and an unconventional wicket-keeper with a touch of gold, all clubbed into one?
MS Dhoni's emergence was as revolutionary as his retirement, which came through a mere social media post.
Dhoni, the South's acclaimed demigod, has built a fanbase that fondly calls him 'Thala.'
After all, he is the only captain to win all three white-ball ICC trophies.
#4
Rohit Sharma
And then there's Hitman, who can dismantle any opposition on his day, while keeping teammates entertained with his hilarious jibes during tense moments.
Rohit Sharma, the 'Garden Boy,' has built a solid following through his exploits and antics on the field.
His lazy elegance, along with laid-back demeanour and unfiltered reactions, has made him one of Indian cricket's most loved personalities.