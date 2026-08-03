India's Asmita Dey eyes Asian Games glory amid financial hurdles
What's the story
Asmita Dey recently became the first judoka to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG). She achieved the feat at the recently concluded event in Glasgow. Asmita is now eyeing glory at the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Japan in September. Speaking to TOI, Asmita said that despite her historic achievement, she is struggling with funding for overseas training ahead of the major competition.
Training aspirations
Asmita plans to train in Spain and Japan
Asmita, a sub-inspector with the Uttar Pradesh Police, revealed her plans for the Asian Games. She said she wants to go abroad for special training.
"I want to go abroad for special training," Asmita said. "I am planning to attend a training program in Valencia, Spain from August 17, where many international players and coaches will be present."
After that, she hopes to train in Japan before the Asian Games.
Financial constraints
Loan for training camp in Germany
Despite her ambitious plans, Asmita is struggling with finances. She had taken a loan for special training in Germany from May to June before the Commonwealth Games.
"Before the Commonwealth Games, I took a loan for a special training camp in Germany from May to June," she said. "I also take care of all my family's expenses."
Career support
Support from UP Police
Asmita's judo career started at the Tripura Sports School.
In 2019, she joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Bhopal for regular training and national camps.
She credited her job with the Uttar Pradesh Police as a major contributor to her sporting career.
"I got a job in UP Police as a constable in 2023," Asmita said, adding that it has helped her manage expenses.
Personal sacrifice
Father passed away seven months ago
Asmita's father, a cycle mechanic who earned around ₹300 a day, passed away seven months ago after suffering a brain stroke.
Despite the personal loss, she remained determined to continue her journey in judo.
Uttar Pradesh Judo Association secretary Munawar Anzar said he would request the state sports department to arrange funds for Asmita's international training.
Highlights
Notable achievements of Asmita
Asmita made her international debut in July 2022, winning a bronze medal at the Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championships in Bangkok.
She followed this up with a gold medal at the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru.
In 2023, she won silver at the Asian Open in Kuwait City before clinching gold at the Junior Asia Cup Judo Championships in Macau.
Asmita is also a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) development athlete who hopes to win an Olympic medal for India.