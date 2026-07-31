Asmita Dey scripts history for India with CWG judo gold

The final match was a closely contested affair, with both judokas exchanging blows on the mat.

Quach drew first blood with a throw midway through the contest, but Dey quickly equalized with a sharp throw of her own, as per IANS.

As the bout progressed, Dey grew more confident and launched several attacking moves.

Even though some of her lock attempts didn't score points, she remained in control against Quach's counterattacks.