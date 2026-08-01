Heroes and flops for India in Sri Lanka Test series
What's the story
India's tour of Sri Lanka ended with a 1-0 series win for the visitors. India won the 1st Test at Galle International Stadium, Galle, by 165 runs. And then despite being on the driver's seat in the 2nd encounter at SSC, Colombo, the Shubman Gill-led side surrendered on Day 5 as Sri Lanka forced out a draw. We look at India's heroes and flops.
Hero (1)
Devdutt Padikkal shines with the bat
Devdutt Padikkal won the Player of the Series award.
With Sai Sudharsan missing the tour due to an injury, Padikkal his direct replacement at number three put in the shift.
He smashed 167 and 44 in the 1st clash before scoring another valiant hundred (117) in the 2nd clash.
He was India's best batter and played with confidence. He will push Sudharsan for a place at number three.
Hero (2)
Manav Suthar was India's best spinner
India saw Manav Suthar bowl brilliantly in the series.
In the 1st clash, Suthar bagged 4/76 from 21.1 overs in Sri Lanka's 1st innings and then delivered 6/55 from 23.4 overs in the 4th innings of the contest.
Suthar did an able job in Colombo. He managed 3/85 and 3/121 across the two innings, finishing the series with 16 wickets.
Flops
Kuldeep Yadav and Saransh Jain
Kuldeep Yadav and Saransh Jain played one match each.
India started with Kuldeep in the 1st encounter and the left-arm spinner picked just one wicket (1/65) in the 2nd innings.
In the 4th innings, he went wicketless across 11 overs (0/38). Kuldeep didn't deliver a single maiden in the match.
Saransh replaced Kuldeep in Colombo and clocked 2/69 and 1/98.
Notably, he bowled 7 no-balls in the contest.
Information
Yashasvi Jaiswal was poor on and off the field
Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 32 and 0 in the 1st match before scoring 45 in his lone outing in Colombo. He was involved in a heated exchange with Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando. Both players were sanctioned by the ICC. Off the field, Jaiswal made a distasteful comment on Instagram while replying to Harsha Bhogle and drawing criticism thereafter.