Heroes and flops for India in Sri Lanka Test series

Devdutt Padikkal won the Player of the Series award.

With Sai Sudharsan missing the tour due to an injury, Padikkal his direct replacement at number three put in the shift.

He smashed 167 and 44 in the 1st clash before scoring another valiant hundred (117) in the 2nd clash.

He was India's best batter and played with confidence. He will push Sudharsan for a place at number three.