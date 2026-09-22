Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / WATCH: Indian tricolour soars at 2026 Asian Games
WATCH: Indian tricolour soars at 2026 Asian Games
India defeated Sri Lanka in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games final (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

WATCH: Indian tricolour soars at 2026 Asian Games

By Parth Dhall
Sep 22, 2026
07:03 pm
What's the story

The Indian women's cricket team scripted history after winning its second successive gold medal at the Asian Games. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Sri Lanka in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games final. "We want to see our flag fly high and the national anthem sung," an elated Harmanpreet said after the Indian side won by 147 runs. The side also won gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Games (held in 2023).

Prospects

We had only one aim: Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet emphasized her team's single-minded focus on retaining the gold medal at the Asian Games.

She said, "It's a big thing for me, and for the team (to win gold). Since we came here, we had only one aim -- to take the gold medal from here. We want to see our flag fly high and the national anthem sung."

The captain also expressed confidence in other Indian athletes winning more gold medals in future events.

Personal significance

Our victory can help India at Olympics: Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet was excited about the opportunity to frame their Asian Games medals at home.

"And now, at least we can also frame two medals back home because when we win trophies, they go to the (BCCI) office. They don't come back to us," she said jokingly.

The captain also spoke about how their victory would contribute toward India's chances of winning gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

WATCH: Tricolor rises!

ADVERTISEMENT