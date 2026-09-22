WATCH: Indian tricolour soars at 2026 Asian Games
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team scripted history after winning its second successive gold medal at the Asian Games. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Sri Lanka in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games final. "We want to see our flag fly high and the national anthem sung," an elated Harmanpreet said after the Indian side won by 147 runs. The side also won gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Games (held in 2023).
Prospects
We had only one aim: Harmanpreet
Harmanpreet emphasized her team's single-minded focus on retaining the gold medal at the Asian Games.
She said, "It's a big thing for me, and for the team (to win gold). Since we came here, we had only one aim -- to take the gold medal from here. We want to see our flag fly high and the national anthem sung."
The captain also expressed confidence in other Indian athletes winning more gold medals in future events.
Personal significance
Our victory can help India at Olympics: Harmanpreet
Harmanpreet was excited about the opportunity to frame their Asian Games medals at home.
"And now, at least we can also frame two medals back home because when we win trophies, they go to the (BCCI) office. They don't come back to us," she said jokingly.
The captain also spoke about how their victory would contribute toward India's chances of winning gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Tricolor rises!
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐌 𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐀𝐈𝐂𝐇𝐈-𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐎𝐘𝐀! ✨— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 22, 2026
Our Tricolour rises as Harmanpreet Kaur and the Women in Blue stand on the podium, their Gold Medal secured for the second Asian Games in a row. 🥹🫶
Watch the 20th Asian… pic.twitter.com/qLFTwvEjoB