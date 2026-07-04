Rathi to become first Indian woman umpire with this honor
What's the story
Vrinda Rathi has been appointed as an on-field umpire for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final. The match will be played between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. This is a historic moment as Rathi will be the first Indian woman to officiate in a Women's World Cup final. She will be officiating alongside Jacquline Williams of Jamaica.
Career progression
From scorer to umpire: Rathi's journey
Rathi, who hails from Nerul in Navi Mumbai, started her career as a scorer before becoming an umpire, as per Times of India. She cleared the umpires exam conducted by the Mumbai Cricket Association in 2014 and passed the BCCI umpires' exam four years later. After her promotion to the ICC Development Panel of Umpires in 2020, she went on to officiate at major international events like the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and the Women's T20 World Cup in 2023.
Milestones
Historic women's Test match and other milestones
Before taking up umpiring, Rathi was a medium-pacer and represented Mumbai University's women's team for four years. She made history in December 2023 by becoming the first Indian woman to officiate a women's Test match, standing in the one-off Test between India and England at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Her rapid rise through the officiating ranks has seen her officiate at major events like the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa and the inaugural Women's Premier League final.