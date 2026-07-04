Rathi to become first Indian woman umpire with this honor

Career progression

From scorer to umpire: Rathi's journey

Rathi, who hails from Nerul in Navi Mumbai, started her career as a scorer before becoming an umpire, as per Times of India. She cleared the umpires exam conducted by the Mumbai Cricket Association in 2014 and passed the BCCI umpires' exam four years later. After her promotion to the ICC Development Panel of Umpires in 2020, she went on to officiate at major international events like the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and the Women's T20 World Cup in 2023.