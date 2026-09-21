5 Indian legends who ruled the ODI format
What's the story
India has produced numerous cricketing legends over the decades, with each leaving a unique imprint on the game. Be it winning ICC trophies or leaving behind a rich legacy with their prowess, a few players have consistently scaled new heights. While greatness remains debatable, have a look at five Indian male cricketers who truly ruled the ODI format.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar: 18,426 runs
Ask anyone about the most prolific Indian cricketer, and Sachin Tendulkar will always top that list. The Master Blaster is the highest run-scorer across formats.
In an era dominated by fast bowlers and reverse swing, that too with a single ball in ODIs, Tendulkar stood out as a one-man army.
He tops the ODI run-scoring tally by a distance - 18,426 runs from 463 games at 44.83, including 49 tons.
#2
Virat Kohli: 14,941 runs
A modern-day great, Virat Kohli continues to dominate the 50-over format with remarkable consistency. No other player weaves a run-chase like Kohli.
His 14,941 ODI runs are second only to legend Tendulkar. The former also became the first-ever player with 50-plus ODI centuries.
The 38-year-old has 6,235 runs alone in successful chases in the format. His average in this regard is a staggering 89.07.
#3
MS Dhoni: 10,773 runs
Now add a batter with an unorthodox technique, a unique wicket-keeper, and an astute leader, and you get another legend!
MS Dhoni is still the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.
In 2011, he ended India's 28-year wait for an ODI World Cup trophy with an iconic six.
Dhoni scored 10,773 runs from 350 ODIs at 50.57, including 10 tons and 73 half-centuries.
He also has 444 wicketkeeping dismissals. No other Indian has even 160.
#4
Kapil Dev: 3,783 runs and 253 wickets
Talking about the World Cup, the legendary Kapil Dev propelled India to their first title in 1983.
The former all-rounder truly transformed Indian cricket with his revolutionary fast bowling.
One of the game's greatest all-rounders, Kapil scored 3,783 runs and claimed 253 wickets in ODIs.
His unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe at the 1983 World Cup remains one of the greatest ODI innings.
#5
Rohit Sharma: 11,895 runs
And then there's Rohit Sharma, who can dismantle any opposition on his day.
Rohit, also known as the Hitman, has three ODI double-centuries, including the highest-ever score in the format (264 vs Sri Lanka, 2014).
The former Indian captain also has the most sixes in ODI history (369).
Overall, he has scored 11,895 runs from 288 ODIs at 48.95, including 34 tons.