5 Indian legends who ruled the ODI format

Ask anyone about the most prolific Indian cricketer, and Sachin Tendulkar will always top that list. The Master Blaster is the highest run-scorer across formats.

In an era dominated by fast bowlers and reverse swing, that too with a single ball in ODIs, Tendulkar stood out as a one-man army.

He tops the ODI run-scoring tally by a distance - 18,426 runs from 463 games at 44.83, including 49 tons.